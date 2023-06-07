Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Blue Jays - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Mauricio Dubon (batting .237 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Blue Jays.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon has 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight walks while hitting .294.
- He ranks 20th in batting average, 98th in on base percentage, and 122nd in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB.
- Dubon is batting .286 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- In 76.6% of his 47 games this season, Dubon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- In 47 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
- In 10 games this season, Dubon has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once 26 times this season (55.3%), including seven games with multiple runs (14.9%).
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|.226
|AVG
|.343
|.234
|OBP
|.371
|.242
|SLG
|.463
|1
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|3
|7/1
|K/BB
|9/2
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|25
|16 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (80.0%)
|6 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (36.0%)
|10 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (64.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.0%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (28.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 83 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in the league).
- Bassitt gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 13th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.41 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the New York Mets, when he tossed 7 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.41), 16th in WHIP (1.054), and 46th in K/9 (7.9) among qualifying pitchers.
