Thursday's contest between the Toronto Blue Jays (35-28) and the Houston Astros (36-26) at Rogers Centre is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Blue Jays coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET on June 8.

The Astros will give the ball to Framber Valdez (6-4, 2.16 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Blue Jays will turn to Jose Berrios (5-4, 3.66 ERA).

Astros vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Blue Jays 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Astros have a record of 3-3.

Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Astros have five wins against the spread in their last eight chances.

The Astros have been favorites in 43 games this season and won 25 (58.1%) of those contests.

This season Houston has won 25 of its 43 games, or 58.1%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The Astros have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Houston ranks 13th in the majors with 281 total runs scored this season.

The Astros have the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.27).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Schedule