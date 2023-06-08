How to Watch the Astros vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 8
Framber Valdez is starting for the Houston Astros on Thursday against Whit Merrifield and the Toronto Blue Jays. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET at Rogers Centre.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Astros vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Time: 7:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Blue Jays Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Blue Jays Player Props
|Astros vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 15th in baseball with 69 total home runs.
- Houston ranks 17th in baseball with a .399 slugging percentage.
- The Astros are 15th in the majors with a .247 batting average.
- Houston is the 13th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.5 runs per game (281 total).
- The Astros rank 20th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .316.
- The Astros strike out 8.1 times per game, the seventh-best average in baseball.
- Houston's pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Houston has the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.27).
- Astros pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in MLB (1.220).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Astros will send Valdez (6-4) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 2.16 ERA and 84 strikeouts through 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- Valdez is looking to earn his fourth straight quality start in this outing.
- Valdez will try to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 6.6 innings per outing.
- In three of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/3/2023
|Angels
|W 9-6
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Patrick Sandoval
|6/4/2023
|Angels
|L 2-1
|Home
|J.P. France
|Griffin Canning
|6/5/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 11-4
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Alek Manoah
|6/6/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 5-1
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Kevin Gausman
|6/7/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-2
|Away
|Ronel Blanco
|Chris Bassitt
|6/8/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|José Berríos
|6/9/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Logan Allen
|6/10/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|J.P. France
|Triston McKenzie
|6/11/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Shane Bieber
|6/13/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Patrick Corbin
|6/14/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Ronel Blanco
|Josiah Gray
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.