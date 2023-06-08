Framber Valdez is starting for the Houston Astros on Thursday against Whit Merrifield and the Toronto Blue Jays. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET at Rogers Centre.

Astros vs. Blue Jays Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Explore More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 15th in baseball with 69 total home runs.

Houston ranks 17th in baseball with a .399 slugging percentage.

The Astros are 15th in the majors with a .247 batting average.

Houston is the 13th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.5 runs per game (281 total).

The Astros rank 20th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .316.

The Astros strike out 8.1 times per game, the seventh-best average in baseball.

Houston's pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston has the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.27).

Astros pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in MLB (1.220).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will send Valdez (6-4) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 2.16 ERA and 84 strikeouts through 79 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up five hits.

Valdez is looking to earn his fourth straight quality start in this outing.

Valdez will try to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 6.6 innings per outing.

In three of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 6/3/2023 Angels W 9-6 Home Cristian Javier Patrick Sandoval 6/4/2023 Angels L 2-1 Home J.P. France Griffin Canning 6/5/2023 Blue Jays W 11-4 Away Brandon Bielak Alek Manoah 6/6/2023 Blue Jays L 5-1 Away Hunter Brown Kevin Gausman 6/7/2023 Blue Jays L 3-2 Away Ronel Blanco Chris Bassitt 6/8/2023 Blue Jays - Away Framber Valdez José Berríos 6/9/2023 Guardians - Away Cristian Javier Logan Allen 6/10/2023 Guardians - Away J.P. France Triston McKenzie 6/11/2023 Guardians - Away Brandon Bielak Shane Bieber 6/13/2023 Nationals - Home Hunter Brown Patrick Corbin 6/14/2023 Nationals - Home Ronel Blanco Josiah Gray

