The Toronto Blue Jays (35-28) are looking for continued power from a slugger on a roll versus the Houston Astros (36-26) on Thursday at 7:07 PM ET, at Rogers Centre. Bo Bichette is on a two-game homer streak.

The probable starters are Framber Valdez (6-4) for the Astros and Jose Berrios (5-4) for the Blue Jays.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (6-4, 2.16 ERA) vs Berrios - TOR (5-4, 3.66 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez

The Astros' Valdez (6-4) will make his 13th start of the season.

The left-hander did not allow a run in seven innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with a 2.16 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .226.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Valdez has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: José Berríos

Berrios gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 13th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.66 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 71 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.66, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .249 batting average against him.

Berrios is trying to pick up his seventh quality start of the year in this outing.

Berrios is seeking his 11th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per start.

He has had two appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 3.66 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.248 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 37th.

José Berríos vs. Astros

He will face an Astros offense that ranks 13th in the league with 281 total runs scored while batting .247 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .399 slugging percentage (17th in MLB play) and has hit a total of 69 home runs (15th in the league).

Head-to-head against the Astros this season, Berrios has pitched seven innings, giving up two earned runs on three hits while striking out three.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.