Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Blue Jays - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Chas McCormick (.548 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Houston Astros face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick has seven doubles, five home runs and 10 walks while hitting .228.
- McCormick has recorded a hit in 15 of 30 games this year (50.0%), including seven multi-hit games (23.3%).
- In five games this season, he has hit a long ball (16.7%, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish).
- In nine games this year (30.0%), McCormick has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (16.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run 11 times this year (36.7%), including one multi-run game.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|7
|.286
|AVG
|.233
|.474
|OBP
|.281
|.571
|SLG
|.400
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|6
|3/4
|K/BB
|10/2
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (40.0%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (13.3%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (13.3%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.83).
- The Blue Jays give up the third-most home runs in baseball (84 total, 1.3 per game).
- Berrios gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 13th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.66 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went six innings against the New York Mets, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.66), 42nd in WHIP (1.248), and 37th in K/9 (8.6) among qualifying pitchers.
