Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Guardians - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Friday, Kyle Tucker (.282 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points below season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston in slugging percentage (.440) thanks to 21 extra-base hits.
- In 38 of 61 games this year (62.3%) Tucker has had a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (27.9%).
- He has gone deep in eight games this year (13.1%), homering in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
- In 24 games this season (39.3%), Tucker has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (16.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 21 of 61 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.246
|AVG
|.281
|.364
|OBP
|.347
|.415
|SLG
|.453
|5
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|13
|12/12
|K/BB
|11/8
|2
|SB
|3
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.77 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (60 total, one per game).
- Allen (3-2 with a 2.76 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his ninth of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In eight games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.76, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .264 against him.
