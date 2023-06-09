After the first round at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, Justin Lower is currently atop the leaderboard (+6000 to win).

RBC Canadian Open Second Round Information

Start Time: 7:00 AM ET

7:00 AM ET Venue: Oakdale Golf & Country Club

Oakdale Golf & Country Club Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Par/Distance: Par 72/7,264 yards

RBC Canadian Open Best Odds to Win

Corey Conners

Tee Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Current Rank: 1st (-5)

1st (-5) Odds to Win: +650

Conners Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 67 -5 5 0 1st

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Tee Time: 12:59 PM ET

12:59 PM ET Current Rank: 5th (-4)

5th (-4) Odds to Win: +650

Fitzpatrick Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 68 -4 5 1 5th

Rory McIlroy

Tee Time: 12:48 PM ET

12:48 PM ET Current Rank: 37th (-1)

37th (-1) Odds to Win: +1000

McIlroy Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 71 -1 5 4 37th

Justin Rose

Tee Time: 12:48 PM ET

12:48 PM ET Current Rank: 14th (-3)

14th (-3) Odds to Win: +1200

Rose Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 69 -3 6 3 14th

Aaron Rai

Tee Time: 12:26 PM ET

12:26 PM ET Current Rank: 1st (-5)

1st (-5) Odds to Win: +2000

Rai Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 67 -5 9 2 1st

RBC Canadian Open Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Tommy Fleetwood 29th (-2) +2200 Cameron Young 37th (-1) +2500 Mark Hubbard 5th (-4) +3000 Seonghyeon Kim 5th (-4) +3000 Brendon Todd 5th (-4) +3000 Tyrrell Hatton 70th (E) +3000 Will Gordon 5th (-4) +3300 Eric Cole 14th (-3) +3300 Ludvig Aberg 14th (-3) +3500 Mackenzie Hughes 14th (-3) +3500

