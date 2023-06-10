The Cleveland Guardians will look to Josh Naylor for continued offensive production when they take on Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros on Saturday.

Astros vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros have hit 71 homers this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

Houston is 16th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .399 this season.

The Astros rank 16th in MLB with a .247 team batting average.

Houston has scored 292 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Astros have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Astros rank eighth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.1 whiffs per contest.

Houston averages 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, fourth-most in the majors.

Houston has the lowest ERA in baseball at 3.31.

The Astros have a combined WHIP of just 1.231 as a pitching staff, which is the sixth-best in baseball this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

J.P. France (1-1) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in seven innings against the Los Angeles Angels.

In six starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

France has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in six chances this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 6/5/2023 Blue Jays W 11-4 Away Brandon Bielak Alek Manoah 6/6/2023 Blue Jays L 5-1 Away Hunter Brown Kevin Gausman 6/7/2023 Blue Jays L 3-2 Away Ronel Blanco Chris Bassitt 6/8/2023 Blue Jays L 3-2 Away Framber Valdez José Berríos 6/9/2023 Guardians L 10-9 Away Cristian Javier Logan Allen 6/10/2023 Guardians - Away J.P. France Triston McKenzie 6/11/2023 Guardians - Away Brandon Bielak Shane Bieber 6/13/2023 Nationals - Home Hunter Brown Jake Irvin 6/14/2023 Nationals - Home Ronel Blanco Patrick Corbin 6/15/2023 Nationals - Home Framber Valdez Josiah Gray 6/16/2023 Reds - Home Cristian Javier Andrew Abbott

