Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Guardians on June 10, 2023
Player prop bet options for Jose Ramirez, Alex Bregman and others are available when the Cleveland Guardians host the Houston Astros at Progressive Field on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Guardians Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Bregman Stats
- Bregman has eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 35 walks and 38 RBI (60 total hits). He's also swiped one base.
- He has a slash line of .248/.346/.401 so far this season.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Guardians
|Jun. 9
|1-for-6
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 5
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 4
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Tucker Stats
- Kyle Tucker has 13 doubles, eight home runs, 27 walks and 38 RBI (61 total hits). He has swiped 10 bases.
- He has a slash line of .272/.345/.438 so far this season.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Guardians
|Jun. 9
|2-for-6
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 8
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 5
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
Triston McKenzie Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -105)
McKenzie Stats
- Triston McKenzie heads to the mound for the Guardians to make his second start of the season, seeking his first win.
McKenzie Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Twins
|Jun. 4
|5.0
|1
|0
|0
|10
|1
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 18 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 28 walks and 37 RBI (65 total hits). He has swiped five bases.
- He's slashing .275/.347/.496 on the year.
- Ramirez will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with two doubles, four home runs, four walks and seven RBI.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 9
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 8
|3-for-5
|3
|3
|5
|12
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 6
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has 65 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, two home runs, 31 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He has a slash line of .257/.337/.348 so far this season.
- Kwan heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .182 with a double, two walks and two RBI.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 9
|2-for-7
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 8
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 7
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 6
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Twins
|Jun. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
