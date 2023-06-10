Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final will see the Florida Panthers host the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, June 10, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are ahead in the series 2-1. The Panthers are favored (-110) in this matchup with the Golden Knights (-110).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is our pick for which team will bring home the win in Saturday's Stanley Cup Final action.

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Saturday

Our projection model for this contest calls for a final score of Panthers 4, Golden Knights 3.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-110)

Panthers (-110) Total Pick: Over (6)

Over (6) Computer Predicted Spread: Panthers (-0.2)

Panthers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers (42-32-8 overall) have a 13-8-21 record in games that have gone to overtime.

In the 35 games Florida has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 22-6-7 record (good for 51 points).

In the 11 games this season the Panthers scored just one goal, they went 2-8-1 (five points).

Florida has taken seven points from the 20 games this season when it scored two goals (3-16-1 record).

The Panthers have scored more than two goals in 69 games (50-13-6, 106 points).

In the 41 games when Florida has scored a single power-play goal, it registered 54 points after finishing 25-12-4.

In games when it has outshot opponents, Florida is 29-26-3 (61 points).

The Panthers' opponents have had more shots in 39 games. The Panthers went 25-11-3 in those contests (53 points).

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights have a 51-22-9 record this season and are 16-11-27 in games that have needed overtime.

Vegas has earned 55 points (24-8-7) in its 39 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

Across the 13 games this season the Golden Knights ended with only one goal, they have earned four points.

When Vegas has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned 15 points (4-11-7 record).

The Golden Knights have earned 122 points in their 65 games with at least three goals scored.

This season, Vegas has scored a single power-play goal in 30 games has a record of 22-7-1 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Vegas is 34-7-6 (74 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents in 49 games, going 27-18-4 to record 58 points.

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 6th 3.51 Goals Scored 3.26 14th 21st 3.32 Goals Allowed 2.74 11th 1st 36.9 Shots 31.6 15th 22nd 31.9 Shots Allowed 31 13th 10th 22.8% Power Play % 20.3% 18th 23rd 76% Penalty Kill % 77.4% 19th

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

