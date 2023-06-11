Sunday's game features the Houston Astros (37-28) and the Cleveland Guardians (30-34) facing off at Progressive Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Astros according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 12:40 PM ET on June 11.

The probable pitchers are Shane Bieber (4-3) for the Guardians and Brandon Bielak (3-2) for the Astros.

Astros vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 12:40 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 12:40 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Astros vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Astros 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Astros Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 2-2.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Houston and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Astros are 4-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (five of those games had a runline set by bookmakers).

The Astros have been victorious in nine, or 56.2%, of the 16 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Houston has been victorious one time in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Astros have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Houston scores the 13th-most runs in baseball (298 total, 4.6 per game).

Astros pitchers have the lowest combined ERA in the majors at 3.30.

Astros Schedule