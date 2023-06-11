Shane Bieber will start for the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday against Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 12:40 PM ET at Progressive Field.

Astros vs. Guardians Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 12:40 PM ET

12:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Discover More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros' 72 home runs rank 16th in Major League Baseball.

Houston is 16th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .399 this season.

The Astros' .248 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.

Houston has scored the 13th-most runs in the majors this season with 298 (4.6 per game).

The Astros have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

The Astros rank eighth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.1 whiffs per contest.

Houston averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-most in the majors.

Houston has pitched to a 3.30 ERA this season, which ranks first in baseball.

The Astros have a combined WHIP of just 1.239 as a pitching staff, which is the seventh-best in baseball this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will hand the ball to Brandon Bielak (3-2) for his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed 10 hits in 6 2/3 innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.

He has one quality starts in six chances this season.

Bielak has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 6/6/2023 Blue Jays L 5-1 Away Hunter Brown Kevin Gausman 6/7/2023 Blue Jays L 3-2 Away Ronel Blanco Chris Bassitt 6/8/2023 Blue Jays L 3-2 Away Framber Valdez José Berríos 6/9/2023 Guardians L 10-9 Away Cristian Javier Logan Allen 6/10/2023 Guardians W 6-4 Away J.P. France Triston McKenzie 6/11/2023 Guardians - Away Brandon Bielak Shane Bieber 6/13/2023 Nationals - Home Hunter Brown Jake Irvin 6/14/2023 Nationals - Home Ronel Blanco Patrick Corbin 6/15/2023 Nationals - Home Framber Valdez Josiah Gray 6/16/2023 Reds - Home Cristian Javier Andrew Abbott 6/17/2023 Reds - Home J.P. France Hunter Greene

