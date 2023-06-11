On Sunday, Jeremy Pena (hitting .310 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 12:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (4-for-6 with two doubles) against the Guardians.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Game Time: 12:40 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena leads Houston in slugging percentage (.427) thanks to 25 extra-base hits.

Pena has had a hit in 40 of 62 games this year (64.5%), including multiple hits 18 times (29.0%).

Looking at the 62 games he has played this year, he's went deep in eight of them (12.9%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.

Pena has picked up an RBI in 29.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

In 29 of 62 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 30 .221 AVG .290 .296 OBP .326 .393 SLG .460 12 XBH 13 4 HR 4 13 RBI 13 25/8 K/BB 36/5 5 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings