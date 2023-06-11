Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Guardians - June 11
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Jeremy Pena (hitting .310 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 12:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (4-for-6 with two doubles) against the Guardians.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 12:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena leads Houston in slugging percentage (.427) thanks to 25 extra-base hits.
- Pena has had a hit in 40 of 62 games this year (64.5%), including multiple hits 18 times (29.0%).
- Looking at the 62 games he has played this year, he's went deep in eight of them (12.9%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Pena has picked up an RBI in 29.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- In 29 of 62 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|30
|.221
|AVG
|.290
|.296
|OBP
|.326
|.393
|SLG
|.460
|12
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|13
|25/8
|K/BB
|36/5
|5
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.80 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (62 total, one per game).
- Bieber gets the start for the Guardians, his 14th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.57 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty went 5 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.57), 45th in WHIP (1.277), and 63rd in K/9 (6.1).
