Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Guardians - June 11
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Mauricio Dubon and his .467 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 12:40 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2-for-7 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Guardians.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 12:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mauricio Dubon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon is batting .305 with 13 doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight walks.
- He ranks 10th in batting average, 85th in on base percentage, and 100th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Dubon will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .385 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
- Dubon has gotten at least one hit in 78.0% of his games this year (39 of 50), with multiple hits 18 times (36.0%).
- In 50 games played this year, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
- Dubon has driven in a run in 12 games this year (24.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 56.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (14.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|28
|.282
|AVG
|.322
|.300
|OBP
|.355
|.318
|SLG
|.475
|3
|XBH
|13
|0
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|10
|9/3
|K/BB
|19/5
|1
|SB
|4
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (62 total, one per game).
- Bieber (4-3) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.57 ERA in 80 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.57), 45th in WHIP (1.277), and 63rd in K/9 (6.1) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.