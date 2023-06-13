The Houston Astros (37-29) host the Washington Nationals (26-38) to start a three-game series at Minute Maid Park, with first pitch at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday. The Astros are on the back of a series defeat to the Guardians, and the Nationals a series loss to the Braves.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Hunter Brown (5-3) to the mound, while Patrick Corbin (4-6) will take the ball for the Nationals.

Astros vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (5-3, 3.82 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (4-6, 4.89 ERA)

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Brown

The Astros will hand the ball to Brown (5-3) for his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in six innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a 3.82 ERA this season with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3 walks per nine across 12 games.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

In 12 starts, Brown has pitched through or past the fifth inning seven times. He has a season average of 5.7 frames per outing.

In 12 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Corbin

Corbin (4-6 with a 4.89 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 14th of the season.

The left-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing 11 hits.

In 13 games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.89, with 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .303 against him.

Corbin has recorded seven quality starts this season.

Corbin will try to go five or more innings for his 13th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.6 frames per outing.

He surrendered at least one earned run in all of his appearances in 2023.

This season, the 33-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (4.89), 66th in WHIP (1.520), and 67th in K/9 (5.6) among pitchers who qualify.

