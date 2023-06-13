Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Nationals - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tuesday, Chas McCormick and the Houston Astros play the Washington Nationals and Patrick Corbin, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on June 9 against the Guardians) he went 0-for-6.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is hitting .227 with seven doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.
- In 50.0% of his games this season (16 of 32), McCormick has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (25.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 15.6% of his games in 2023 (five of 32), and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- McCormick has driven home a run in nine games this season (28.1%), including more than one RBI in 15.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 12 games this year (37.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.306
|AVG
|.164
|.404
|OBP
|.239
|.592
|SLG
|.295
|8
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|7
|12/6
|K/BB
|21/5
|3
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (86 total, 1.3 per game).
- Corbin makes the start for the Nationals, his 14th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.89 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (4.89), 66th in WHIP (1.520), and 67th in K/9 (5.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
