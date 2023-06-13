Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Nationals - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Kyle Tucker -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, on June 13 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker has 13 doubles, eight home runs and 29 walks while batting .268.
- In 62.5% of his games this season (40 of 64), Tucker has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (28.1%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (eight of 64), and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Tucker has driven in a run in 25 games this season (39.1%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (17.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 21 times this year (32.8%), including four games with multiple runs (6.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|33
|.264
|AVG
|.273
|.352
|OBP
|.338
|.455
|SLG
|.405
|13
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|19
|15/15
|K/BB
|21/14
|4
|SB
|6
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 4.65 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 86 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- The Nationals will send Corbin (4-6) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.89 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (4.89), 66th in WHIP (1.520), and 67th in K/9 (5.6) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.