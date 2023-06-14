Wednesday's contest features the Houston Astros (38-29) and the Washington Nationals (26-39) matching up at Minute Maid Park (on June 14) at 8:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 4-3 win for the Astros.

The Astros will call on Framber Valdez (6-5) versus the Nationals and Josiah Gray (4-5).

Astros vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Astros 5, Nationals 3.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Astros have a record of 2-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 45 times this season and won 26, or 57.8%, of those games.

This season Houston has won eight of its 10 games, or 80%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Astros, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

Houston ranks 15th in the majors with 304 total runs scored this season.

The Astros have a 3.30 team ERA that is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Schedule