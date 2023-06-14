The Houston Astros, including Kyle Tucker (hitting .231 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, five walks and six RBI), take on starting pitcher Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Nationals.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker has an OPS of .787, fueled by an OBP of .347 and a team-best slugging percentage of .440 this season.

In 41 of 65 games this season (63.1%) Tucker has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (27.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 13.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Tucker has picked up an RBI in 40.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 16.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 33.8% of his games this season (22 of 65), with two or more runs four times (6.2%).

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 33 .265 AVG .273 .357 OBP .338 .478 SLG .405 14 XBH 8 5 HR 4 20 RBI 19 16/16 K/BB 21/14 4 SB 6

