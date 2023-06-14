The Houston Astros, including Mauricio Dubon and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his previous game against the Nationals.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .410, fueled by 17 extra-base hits.

He ranks 13th in batting average, 105th in on base percentage, and 103rd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.

In 76.9% of his 52 games this season, Dubon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in three games this season (5.8%), homering in 1.3% of his chances at the plate.

Dubon has driven in a run in 13 games this year (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 55.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 13.5%.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 29 .278 AVG .311 .295 OBP .344 .344 SLG .459 4 XBH 13 1 HR 2 5 RBI 10 9/3 K/BB 19/5 1 SB 4

Nationals Pitching Rankings