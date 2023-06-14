The New York Yankees (39-29) will attempt to sweep the New York Mets (31-36) at Citi Field on Wednesday, at 7:10 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Justin Verlander (2-3) to the mound, while Gerrit Cole (7-1) will get the nod for the Yankees.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mets vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Verlander - NYM (2-3, 4.85 ERA) vs Cole - NYY (7-1, 2.84 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Verlander

The Mets' Verlander (2-3) will make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw three innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 40-year-old has pitched in seven games this season with a 4.85 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .257.

He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

In seven starts this season, Verlander has lasted five or more innings six times, with an average of 5.6 innings per appearance.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gerrit Cole

Cole (7-1) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 2.84 ERA in 85 2/3 innings pitched, with 90 strikeouts.

The right-hander's last appearance came on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.84, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season. Opposing batters have a .219 batting average against him.

Cole is looking to notch his third quality start in a row in this game.

Cole will aim to last five or more innings for his 15th straight start. He's averaging 6.1 innings per outing.

In four of his 14 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.84), 31st in WHIP (1.144), and 24th in K/9 (9.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.