Wings vs. Sparks Injury Report, Betting Odds - June 14
The Dallas Wings (5-4) have two players on the injury report for their matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks (4-4) at College Park Center on Wednesday, June 14 at 1:00 PM ET.
The Wings enter this game after a 102-93 loss to the Liberty on Sunday.
Dallas Wings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Lou Lopez Senechal
|Out
|Knee
|-
|-
|-
|Diamond DeShields
|Out
|Knee
|-
|-
|-
Los Angeles Sparks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jasmine Thomas
|Out
|Knee
|4
|0.5
|1.5
|Katie Lou Samuelson
|Out
|Personal
|-
|-
|-
|Layshia Clarendon
|Out
|Foot
|7.8
|3
|3.7
Wings vs. Sparks Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV and BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Arena: College Park Center
Wings Player Leaders
- Satou Sabally puts up a team-leading 11.2 rebounds per contest. She is also putting up 21.2 points and 2.8 assists, shooting 44.1% from the field and 32.1% from beyond the arc with 2 made 3-pointers per game (10th in WNBA).
- Natasha Howard is posting 16.3 points, 1.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game.
- Veronica Burton is averaging 4.2 points, 4.3 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest.
- Kalani Brown puts up 8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. At the other end, she averages 0.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
