Player prop bet odds for Alex Bregman, Lane Thomas and others are available when the Houston Astros host the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park on Thursday (first pitch at 8:10 PM ET).

Astros vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Cristian Javier Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Javier Stats

Cristian Javier (7-1) will take the mound for the Astros, his 14th start of the season.

He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

Javier has pitched five or more innings in 13 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 3.13 ERA ranks 18th, 1.058 WHIP ranks 12th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 31st.

Javier Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Guardians Jun. 9 5.0 7 4 4 2 3 vs. Angels Jun. 3 6.0 6 1 1 5 0 at Athletics May. 28 5.0 4 1 1 3 3 at Brewers May. 22 6.0 4 1 1 5 1 vs. Cubs May. 16 6.0 2 1 1 5 2

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Bregman Stats

Bregman has 63 hits with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 36 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .243/.339/.386 slash line on the year.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jun. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 13 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Jun. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jun. 10 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 at Guardians Jun. 9 1-for-6 1 0 1 2 0

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Tucker Stats

Kyle Tucker has 65 hits with 13 doubles, nine home runs, 30 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a slash line of .273/.349/.441 so far this year.

Tucker takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a home run, four walks and three RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jun. 14 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 vs. Nationals Jun. 13 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Guardians Jun. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Guardians Jun. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jun. 9 2-for-6 0 0 2 2 2

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has collected 72 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashing .283/.337/.461 on the year.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jun. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros Jun. 13 2-for-3 1 0 0 3 0 at Braves Jun. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jun. 10 2-for-4 1 0 2 5 0 at Braves Jun. 9 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 1

Luis Garcia Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Garcia Stats

Luis Garcia has 63 hits with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs, 14 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .275/.312/.389 so far this year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jun. 14 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jun. 13 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Braves Jun. 11 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Braves Jun. 10 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 at Braves Jun. 9 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

