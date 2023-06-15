Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Nationals - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Chas McCormick -- with a slugging percentage of .543 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the hill, on June 15 at 8:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Nationals.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is hitting .228 with seven doubles, six home runs and 11 walks.
- McCormick has reached base via a hit in 17 games this season (of 33 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- Looking at the 33 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (18.2%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- McCormick has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (30.3%), with more than one RBI in five of them (15.2%).
- He has scored in 13 of 33 games (39.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|17
|.302
|AVG
|.164
|.393
|OBP
|.239
|.623
|SLG
|.295
|9
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|7
|14/6
|K/BB
|21/5
|3
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.67).
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (92 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gore makes the start for the Nationals, his 14th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.04 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when the left-hander threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 24-year-old's 4.04 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.391 WHIP ranks 56th, and 10.8 K/9 ranks fourth among qualifying pitchers this season.
