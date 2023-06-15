After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Jacob Meyers and the Houston Astros face the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to MacKenzie Gore) at 8:10 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Discover More About This Game

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers is hitting .240 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks.

In 29 of 51 games this season (56.9%) Meyers has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (19.6%).

He has homered in 11.8% of his games in 2023 (six of 51), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Meyers has driven home a run in 13 games this year (25.5%), including more than one RBI in 11.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 20 games this year (39.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 25 .200 AVG .279 .306 OBP .333 .376 SLG .442 7 XBH 9 4 HR 2 9 RBI 12 30/12 K/BB 24/4 1 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings