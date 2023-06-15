The Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker (.385 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park, Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Nationals.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker has an OPS of .790, fueled by an OBP of .349 and a team-best slugging percentage of .441 this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 69th in the league in slugging.

Tucker has picked up a hit in 63.6% of his 66 games this season, with multiple hits in 28.8% of those games.

He has hit a home run in nine games this season (13.6%), homering in 3.3% of his plate appearances.

In 26 games this season (39.4%), Tucker has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (16.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 34.8% of his games this year (23 of 66), with two or more runs four times (6.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 33 .274 AVG .273 .361 OBP .338 .479 SLG .405 14 XBH 8 5 HR 4 20 RBI 19 17/16 K/BB 21/14 5 SB 6

Nationals Pitching Rankings