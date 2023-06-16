On Friday, Alex Bregman (hitting .186 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Abbott. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman has eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 37 walks while batting .240.

Bregman has gotten a hit in 44 of 68 games this year (64.7%), with more than one hit on 16 occasions (23.5%).

He has gone deep in 13.2% of his games in 2023 (nine of 68), and 3% of his trips to the dish.

In 38.2% of his games this year, Bregman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 31 games this season (45.6%), including multiple runs in five games.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 33 .246 AVG .235 .344 OBP .331 .377 SLG .386 7 XBH 11 5 HR 4 19 RBI 20 21/18 K/BB 18/19 1 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings