Yainer Diaz and the Houston Astros will take on the Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are 15th in MLB action with 78 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Houston is 17th in baseball with a .399 slugging percentage.

The Astros' .246 batting average ranks 18th in MLB.

Houston is the 15th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.5 runs per game (310 total).

The Astros are 21st in MLB with a .315 on-base percentage.

The Astros strike out 8.2 times per game to rank ninth in baseball.

The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Houston's pitching staff ranks fifth in the majors.

Houston has the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.26).

Astros pitchers combine for the No. 7 WHIP in baseball (1.236).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

J.P. France makes the start for the Astros, his eighth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.54 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

France is trying to build on a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.

France will try to pitch five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.

He has made one appearance this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 6/10/2023 Guardians W 6-4 Away J.P. France Triston McKenzie 6/11/2023 Guardians L 5-0 Away Brandon Bielak Shane Bieber 6/13/2023 Nationals W 6-1 Home Hunter Brown Patrick Corbin 6/14/2023 Nationals W 5-4 Home Framber Valdez Josiah Gray 6/15/2023 Nationals L 4-1 Home Cristian Javier MacKenzie Gore 6/16/2023 Reds - Home J.P. France Andrew Abbott 6/17/2023 Reds - Home Brandon Bielak Hunter Greene 6/18/2023 Reds - Home Hunter Brown Luke Weaver 6/19/2023 Mets - Home Framber Valdez Max Scherzer 6/20/2023 Mets - Home Cristian Javier Justin Verlander 6/21/2023 Mets - Home J.P. France Tylor Megill

