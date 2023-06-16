On Friday, June 16 at 8:10 PM ET, the Houston Astros (39-30) host the Cincinnati Reds (34-35) at Minute Maid Park. J.P. France will get the nod for the Astros, while Andrew Abbott will take the mound for the Reds.

The Astros are the favorite in this one, at -175, while the underdog Reds have +145 odds to upset. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Astros vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (2-1, 3.54 ERA) vs Abbott - CIN (2-0, 0.00 ERA)

Astros vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 47 times this season and won 27, or 57.4%, of those games.

The Astros have a record of 15-7 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter (68.2% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros went 2-2 over the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Houston combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total four times.

The Reds have been underdogs in 51 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (45.1%) in those contests.

The Reds have a win-loss record of 6-9 when favored by +145 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Reds have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jose Altuve 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+160) José Abreu 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+130) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Mauricio Dubon 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+150)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 4th 1st Win AL West -120 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.