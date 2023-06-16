Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Reds - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Friday, Jeremy Pena (.349 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Houston Astros face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Abbott. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena has 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 13 walks while batting .256.
- Pena has reached base via a hit in 41 games this year (of 63 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.
- He has homered in 12.7% of his games in 2023 (eight of 63), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Pena has had at least one RBI in 28.6% of his games this year (18 of 63), with two or more RBI seven times (11.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 46.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (9.5%).
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|30
|.222
|AVG
|.290
|.295
|OBP
|.326
|.389
|SLG
|.460
|12
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|13
|25/8
|K/BB
|36/5
|5
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.96 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (87 total, 1.3 per game).
- Abbott (2-0) gets the start for the Reds, his third of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the left-hander went 5 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
