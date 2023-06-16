Mauricio Dubon -- with a slugging percentage of .523 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Andrew Abbott on the mound, on June 16 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Nationals.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon is batting .295 with 14 doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 19th in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage, and 103rd in slugging.

Dubon has gotten at least one hit in 75.9% of his games this year (41 of 54), with more than one hit 18 times (33.3%).

He has hit a home run in 5.6% of his games in 2023 (three of 54), and 1.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 13 games this season (24.1%), Dubon has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 53.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 13.0%.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 29 .274 AVG .311 .290 OBP .344 .347 SLG .459 5 XBH 13 1 HR 2 5 RBI 10 10/3 K/BB 19/5 1 SB 4

