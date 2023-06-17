Kyle Tucker will lead the way for the Houston Astros (39-31) on Saturday, June 17, when they clash with Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (35-35) at Minute Maid Park at 4:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Astros as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Reds +100 moneyline odds to win. An 8-run over/under has been listed in this matchup.

Astros vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Brandon Bielak - HOU (3-3, 4.01 ERA) vs Hunter Greene - CIN (1-4, 4.01 ERA)

Astros vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have been favored 48 times and won 27, or 56.2%, of those games.

The Astros have gone 25-19 (winning 56.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros have a 2-3 record over the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times.

The Reds have come away with 24 wins in the 52 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Reds have a mark of 20-26 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Astros vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yainer Diaz 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Mauricio Dubon 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+225) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+165) José Abreu 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+165) Chas McCormick 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+250)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +750 4th 1st Win AL West -120 - 1st

