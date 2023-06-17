The Cincinnati Reds (35-35) aim to add on to their six-game winning streak when they take on the Houston Astros (39-31) on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Brandon Bielak (3-3) to the mound, while Hunter Greene (1-4) will take the ball for the Reds.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bielak - HOU (3-3, 4.01 ERA) vs Greene - CIN (1-4, 4.01 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Bielak

The Astros will hand the ball to Bielak (3-3) for his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs in five innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.01, a 2.27 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.570 in eight games this season.

He has earned a quality start one time in seven starts this season.

Bielak has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Greene

The Reds are sending Greene (1-4) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.01 ERA and 97 strikeouts over 67 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.

In 13 games this season, the 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.01, with 13 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .241 against him.

Greene is looking to secure his fifth quality start of the season in this game.

Greene will aim to pitch five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 5.2 frames per outing.

In three of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.