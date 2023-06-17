Jeremy Pena -- with a slugging percentage of .349 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the hill, on June 17 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena has 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 13 walks while batting .256.

Pena is batting .318 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

In 65.6% of his 64 games this season, Pena has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Pena has had an RBI in 19 games this season (29.7%), including seven multi-RBI outings (10.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 29 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 30 .223 AVG .290 .294 OBP .326 .385 SLG .460 12 XBH 13 4 HR 4 14 RBI 13 25/8 K/BB 36/5 5 SB 1

