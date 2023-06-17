Jose Altuve Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Reds - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Jose Altuve (batting .171 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, five walks and an RBI), battle starting pitcher Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve is hitting .240 with five doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
- In 63.2% of his games this year (12 of 19), Altuve has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (26.3%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in two of 19 games played this season, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this year, Altuve has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 11 of 19 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|8
|.158
|AVG
|.324
|.347
|OBP
|.342
|.263
|SLG
|.514
|2
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|1
|10/10
|K/BB
|7/1
|1
|SB
|2
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.91 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 87 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Greene gets the start for the Reds, his 14th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.01 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.01, with 13 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .241 batting average against him.
