Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Reds - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Kyle Tucker, with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the mound, June 17 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Reds.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .451, fueled by 23 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks 28th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 32nd and he is 59th in slugging.
- Tucker is batting .474 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- In 64.7% of his games this season (44 of 68), Tucker has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (30.9%) he recorded at least two.
- In nine games this year, he has hit a long ball (13.2%, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Tucker has had at least one RBI in 38.2% of his games this year (26 of 68), with two or more RBI 11 times (16.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 35.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (5.9%).
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|33
|.296
|AVG
|.273
|.376
|OBP
|.338
|.496
|SLG
|.405
|15
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|19
|17/16
|K/BB
|21/14
|6
|SB
|6
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.91).
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (87 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Reds will send Greene (1-4) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.01 ERA and 97 strikeouts through 67 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.01, with 13.0 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .241 against him.
