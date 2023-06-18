As they try for the series sweep, Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (36-35) will square off with the Houston Astros (39-32) at Minute Maid Park on Sunday, June 18. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 PM ET.

The Astros are listed as -145 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Reds (+120). A 9-run over/under is set in the game.

Astros vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Ronel Blanco - HOU (1-0, 3.86 ERA) vs Luke Weaver - CIN (1-2, 6.23 ERA)

Astros vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have been favored 49 times and won 27, or 55.1%, of those games.

The Astros have a record of 21-13 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (61.8% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Houston, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The Astros went 2-4 over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have been victorious in 25, or 47.2%, of the 53 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Reds have been victorious 17 times in 35 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 5-2.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Abreu 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+160) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) Yainer Diaz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+140) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+195) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +750 4th 1st Win AL West +100 - 1st

