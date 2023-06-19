Alex Bregman -- .190 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the New York Mets, with Max Scherzer on the mound, on June 19 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with a double, a triple and an RBI) against the Reds.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is batting .241 with nine doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 39 walks.

Bregman has gotten a hit in 45 of 71 games this season (63.4%), with at least two hits on 17 occasions (23.9%).

Looking at the 71 games he has played this season, he's went deep in nine of them (12.7%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Bregman has had an RBI in 27 games this year (38.0%), including nine multi-RBI outings (12.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 32 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 33 .246 AVG .235 .345 OBP .331 .387 SLG .386 9 XBH 11 5 HR 4 20 RBI 20 21/20 K/BB 18/19 3 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings