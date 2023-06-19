The Houston Astros and New York Mets will play on Monday at Minute Maid Park, at 8:10 PM ET, with Alex Bregman and Pete Alonso among those expected to step up at the plate.

Astros vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Discover More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank 15th in MLB action with 81 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Houston's .400 slugging percentage is 14th in baseball.

The Astros' .245 batting average ranks 17th in the majors.

Houston ranks 15th in runs scored with 321 (4.5 per game).

The Astros' .315 on-base percentage is 21st in baseball.

The Astros strike out eight times per game to rank seventh in baseball.

Houston's pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston has a 3.35 team ERA that leads all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the No. 7-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.245).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Hunter Brown (6-3) takes the mound for the Astros in his 14th start of the season. He has a 3.46 ERA in 75 1/3 innings pitched, with 83 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty threw seven scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals while surrendering four hits.

Brown is looking to secure his third straight quality start in this outing.

Brown is seeking his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 frames per appearance on the mound.

He has had four appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 6/14/2023 Nationals W 5-4 Home Framber Valdez Josiah Gray 6/15/2023 Nationals L 4-1 Home Cristian Javier MacKenzie Gore 6/16/2023 Reds L 2-1 Home J.P. France Andrew Abbott 6/17/2023 Reds L 10-3 Home Brandon Bielak Hunter Greene 6/18/2023 Reds L 9-7 Home Ronel Blanco Luke Weaver 6/19/2023 Mets - Home Hunter Brown Max Scherzer 6/20/2023 Mets - Home Framber Valdez Justin Verlander 6/21/2023 Mets - Home Cristian Javier Tylor Megill 6/23/2023 Dodgers - Away J.P. France - 6/24/2023 Dodgers - Away Brandon Bielak Bobby Miller 6/25/2023 Dodgers - Away Hunter Brown Tony Gonsolin

