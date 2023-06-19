Player prop bet options for Kyle Tucker, Pete Alonso and others are listed when the Houston Astros host the New York Mets at Minute Maid Park on Monday (first pitch at 8:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Astros vs. Mets Game Info

When: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, June 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has collected 72 hits with 15 doubles, nine home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 41 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He's slashed .285/.359/.451 on the year.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jun. 18 2-for-4 3 0 1 3 1 vs. Reds Jun. 17 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Reds Jun. 16 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 vs. Nationals Jun. 15 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 14 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 66 hits with nine doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 39 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .241/.339/.387 slash line on the year.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jun. 18 3-for-5 2 0 1 6 1 vs. Reds Jun. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Reds Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman or other Astros players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has four doubles, a triple, 22 home runs, 27 walks and 49 RBI (53 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He's slashing .227/.321/.536 so far this year.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jun. 7 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jun. 6 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 4 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Lindor Stats

Francisco Lindor has 17 doubles, 13 home runs, 26 walks and 45 RBI (57 total hits). He has swiped seven bases.

He has a .213/.294/.422 slash line on the year.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jun. 18 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 1 vs. Cardinals Jun. 17 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor or other Mets players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.