Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Mets - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Chas McCormick and his .514 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Reds.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is hitting .252 with eight doubles, six home runs and 12 walks.
- McCormick enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .304 with one homer.
- McCormick has recorded a hit in 20 of 36 games this year (55.6%), including 11 multi-hit games (30.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- McCormick has had at least one RBI in 30.6% of his games this season (11 of 36), with two or more RBI six times (16.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 13 of 36 games (36.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|.333
|AVG
|.164
|.413
|OBP
|.239
|.606
|SLG
|.295
|10
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|7
|16/7
|K/BB
|21/5
|5
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.68 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (100 total, 1.4 per game).
- Scherzer gets the start for the Mets, his 12th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.45 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 38-year-old has a 4.45 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .257 to opposing batters.
