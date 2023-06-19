At +1400, the Dallas Cowboys are No. 6 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of July 2.

Cowboys Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +175

+175 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1400

Dallas Betting Insights

Dallas won nine games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in Cowboys games.

On offense, Dallas ranked 11th in the NFL with 354.9 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 12th in total defense (330.2 yards allowed per contest).

Last year the Cowboys were 8-1 at home and 4-4 away.

Dallas picked up eight wins as the favorite (in 11 games) and three wins as an underdog (five games).

In the NFC East the Cowboys were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 8-4.

Cowboys Impact Players

On the ground, Tony Pollard had nine touchdowns and 1,007 yards (62.9 per game) last year.

In the passing game, Pollard scored three touchdowns, with 39 receptions for 371 yards.

In 12 games, Dak Prescott passed for 2,860 yards (238.3 per game), with 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.2%.

In addition, Prescott rushed for 182 yards and one TD.

In 17 games a season ago, CeeDee Lamb had 107 catches for 1,359 yards (79.9 per game) and nine touchdowns.

In 13 games played with the Texans, Brandin Cooks had 57 receptions for 699 yards (53.8 per game) and three touchdowns.

Micah Parsons had 65 tackles, 14.0 TFL, 13.5 sacks, and three passes defended last year.

2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Giants - +5000 2 September 17 Jets - +1600 3 September 24 @ Cardinals - +20000 4 October 1 Patriots - +5000 5 October 8 @ 49ers - +1000 6 October 16 @ Chargers - +2500 8 October 29 Rams - +6600 9 November 5 @ Eagles - +700 10 November 12 Giants - +5000 11 November 19 @ Panthers - +8000 12 November 23 Commanders - +6600 13 November 30 Seahawks - +3300 14 December 10 Eagles - +700 15 December 17 @ Bills - +800 16 December 24 @ Dolphins - +2500 17 December 30 Lions - +2000 18 January 7 @ Commanders - +6600

