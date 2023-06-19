The Houston Astros and Jacob Meyers (.323 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers is hitting .230 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks.

In 29 of 53 games this season (54.7%) Meyers has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (18.9%).

He has gone deep in six games this year (11.3%), homering in 3% of his trips to the dish.

Meyers has driven in a run in 13 games this year (24.5%), including six games with more than one RBI (11.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 20 of 53 games (37.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 25 .185 AVG .279 .286 OBP .333 .348 SLG .442 7 XBH 9 4 HR 2 9 RBI 12 32/12 K/BB 24/4 1 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings