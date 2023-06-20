Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Mets - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman (.283 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mets.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman has nine doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 39 walks while hitting .242.
- In 63.9% of his games this year (46 of 72), Bregman has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (23.6%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.5% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his chances at the plate.
- In 27 games this season (37.5%), Bregman has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (12.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 32 games this season (44.4%), including six multi-run games (8.3%).
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|33
|.248
|AVG
|.235
|.345
|OBP
|.331
|.386
|SLG
|.386
|9
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|20
|22/20
|K/BB
|18/19
|3
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.63 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (101 total, 1.4 per game).
- Verlander (2-3 with a 4.40 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 40-year-old has an ERA of 4.40, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .244 batting average against him.
