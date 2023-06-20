When the Houston Astros (39-34) and New York Mets (34-38) meet at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday, June 20, Framber Valdez will get the nod for the Astros, while the Mets will send Justin Verlander to the mound. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET.

The Astros are the favorite in this one, at -145, while the underdog Mets have +120 odds to upset. The over/under for the contest is listed at 7.5 runs.

Astros vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (6-5, 2.27 ERA) vs Verlander - NYM (2-3, 4.40 ERA)

Astros vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Astros vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won 27 out of the 51 games, or 52.9%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Astros have a 21-14 record (winning 60% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Houston, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The Astros went 2-5 across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Houston and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Mets have been underdogs in 22 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (36.4%) in those contests.

The Mets have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +120 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The Mets have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Astros vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alex Bregman 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175) Jose Altuve 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+230) Mauricio Dubon 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+230) José Abreu 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+170) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+200)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +800 4th 1st Win AL West +140 - 2nd

