How to Watch the Braves vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 20
Eddie Rosario and the Atlanta Braves will square off against Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday.
Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
Explore More About This Game
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 126 home runs, averaging 1.8 per game.
- Atlanta leads MLB with a .480 slugging percentage this season, hammering out 260 extra-base hits.
- The Braves have the second-best batting average in the league (.269).
- Atlanta is the third-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.5 runs per game (395 total).
- The Braves' .339 on-base percentage ranks second-best in baseball.
- Braves batters strike out 8.3 times per game, the 10th-lowest average in the majors.
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks first in the majors.
- Atlanta's 3.79 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves average baseball's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.279).
Phillies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Phillies rank 19th in Major League Baseball with 78 home runs.
- Philadelphia is 11th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .420 this season.
- The Phillies' .258 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking ninth in MLB.
- Philadelphia has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 320 (4.4 per game).
- The Phillies have an OBP of .322 this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Phillies rank 23rd in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.
- Philadelphia has a 9.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, sixth-best in baseball.
- Philadelphia has pitched to a 4.31 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.
- The Phillies have a combined WHIP of just 1.270 as a pitching staff, which is the 10th-best in baseball this season.
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Spencer Strider gets the start for the Braves, his 15th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 4.23 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Strider is looking to secure his eighth quality start of the season in this game.
- Strider will try to record his 14th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.6 innings per appearance.
- In three of his 14 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Ranger Suarez (1-2) will take the mound for the Phillies, his eighth start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed seven innings without allowing a run on four hits in a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth quality start in a row.
- Suarez has five starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In seven appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/14/2023
|Tigers
|W 6-5
|Away
|Dylan Dodd
|Michael Lorenzen
|6/15/2023
|Rockies
|W 8-3
|Home
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Kyle Freeland
|6/16/2023
|Rockies
|W 8-1
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|Dinelson Lamet
|6/17/2023
|Rockies
|W 10-2
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Connor Seabold
|6/18/2023
|Rockies
|W 14-6
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Chase Anderson
|6/20/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Ranger Suárez
|6/21/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Aaron Nola
|6/22/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Taijuan Walker
|6/23/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|Hunter Greene
|6/24/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Luke Weaver
|6/25/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Brandon Williamson
Phillies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Phillies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/14/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 4-3
|Away
|Ranger Suárez
|Merrill Kelly
|6/15/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 5-4
|Away
|Aaron Nola
|Ryne Nelson
|6/16/2023
|Athletics
|W 6-1
|Away
|Taijuan Walker
|JP Sears
|6/17/2023
|Athletics
|W 3-2
|Away
|Cristopher Sanchez
|James Kaprielian
|6/18/2023
|Athletics
|W 3-2
|Away
|Zack Wheeler
|Hogan Harris
|6/20/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Ranger Suárez
|Spencer Strider
|6/21/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Aaron Nola
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|6/22/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Taijuan Walker
|Bryce Elder
|6/23/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Cristopher Sanchez
|Kodai Senga
|6/24/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Zack Wheeler
|Carlos Carrasco
|6/25/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Ranger Suárez
|Max Scherzer
