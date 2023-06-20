Chas McCormick, with a slugging percentage of .371 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the New York Mets, with Justin Verlander on the hill, June 20 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick has eight doubles, six home runs and 12 walks while batting .246.

McCormick has picked up a hit in 54.1% of his 37 games this season, with more than one hit in 29.7% of them.

He has hit a home run in 16.2% of his games in 2023 (six of 37), and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

McCormick has an RBI in 11 of 37 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 13 games this season (35.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 17 .319 AVG .164 .397 OBP .239 .580 SLG .295 10 XBH 4 4 HR 2 12 RBI 7 17/7 K/BB 21/5 5 SB 1

