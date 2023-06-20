Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Mets - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jeremy Pena -- with a slugging percentage of .302 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the New York Mets, with Justin Verlander on the mound, on June 20 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mets.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is hitting .253 with 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 14 walks.
- Pena has picked up a hit in 44 of 67 games this season, with multiple hits 18 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.9% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28.4% of his games this year, Pena has picked up at least one RBI. In seven of those games (10.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 29 times this year (43.3%), including six games with multiple runs (9.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|30
|.220
|AVG
|.290
|.290
|OBP
|.326
|.369
|SLG
|.460
|12
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|13
|27/9
|K/BB
|36/5
|6
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.63 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (101 total, 1.4 per game).
- Verlander (2-3 with a 4.40 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In eight games this season, the 40-year-old has a 4.40 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .244 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.