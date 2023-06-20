Arike Ogunbowale leads the Dallas Wings (5-6) against the Atlanta Dream (5-5), one game after going off for 41 points in a 109-103 loss to the Storm, on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSWX, and BSSE.

The game has no set line.

Wings vs. Dream Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: NBA TV, BSSWX, and BSSE

Wings vs. Dream Score Prediction

Prediction: Wings 84 Dream 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Wings vs. Dream

Computer Predicted Spread: Dallas (-6.1)

Dallas (-6.1) Computer Predicted Total: 162.4

Wings vs. Dream Spread & Total Insights

Dallas has beaten the spread four times in games.

Dallas has played games this year, and five of them have gone over the total.

Wings Performance Insights

The Wings' defense ranks worst in the WNBA with 86.6 points allowed per game, but their offense has been more consistent, scoring 85.5 points per game (fourth-ranked in league).

Dallas ranks best in the WNBA by pulling down 37.6 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks seventh in the league (34.9 allowed per contest).

The Wings are forcing 14.6 turnovers per game this year (fourth-ranked in WNBA), but they've committed just 12.5 turnovers per contest (third-best).

The Wings rank worst in the WNBA with a 29.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, they are making 7.6 threes per game (fourth-ranked in league).

The Wings have struggled to defend three-pointers this year, ranking third-worst in the WNBA in treys allowed per game (8.5) and third-worst in three-point percentage allowed (36.7%).

Dallas has taken 65.7% two-pointers and 34.3% threes this season. Of the team's buckets, 75.0% are two-pointers and 25.0% are three-pointers.

