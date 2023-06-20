After batting .250 with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and six RBI in his past 10 games, Yainer Diaz and the Houston Astros take on the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Justin Verlander) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Mets.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz is batting .273 with eight doubles, six home runs and three walks.

Diaz has gotten a hit in 21 of 35 games this season (60.0%), with more than one hit on six occasions (17.1%).

In 17.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has had an RBI in 13 games this year.

He has scored in 15 games this season (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 18 .302 AVG .246 .321 OBP .258 .642 SLG .386 8 XBH 6 5 HR 1 9 RBI 4 8/1 K/BB 12/2 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings